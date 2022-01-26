Namibia: Esau Admits to Failing to Declare Bank Account

Former minister of fisheries and marine resources Bernhard Esau has admitted that he failed to inform the authorities about a bank account he is accused of hiding from the state and funding his family with while he is in jail.

Esau on Monday in court documents blamed the omission on the lack of resources.

"There will be various instances where certain information may have been omitted as a direct result of limited resources available to me," he said.

Yet he admitted to knowing about the bank account, which, according to the state, was used to bankroll his assets after he was arrested for corruption.

Prosecutor general (PG) Martha Imalwa has been tough on Esau and his Fishrot co-accused. She has attacked potential loopholes, such as asking that their lawyers' fees be taxed before they are paid out.

Esau is not happy about this, saying Imalwa is being "petty".

The former minister filed court papers on Monday as part of the Fishrot suspects' application to use the proceeds from their confiscated assets to pay their legal fees.

Esau and his son-in-law Tamson 'Fitty' Hatuikulipi are among the eight people arrested for Namibia's fishing corruption scandal currently unfolding in the High Court.

Last week, Imalwa filed documents with the High Court, accusing Esau, Fitty and former Investec Asset Management Namibia (now known as Ninety One Asset Management Namibia) client manager Ricardo Gustavo for failing to declare bank accounts and other assets - despite a restraining court order.

Imalwa said Esau failed to disclose monthly regular withdrawals from his Standard Bank account.

His account stands at N$462 000 and has received four payments from unknown sources.

The PG said Esau's wife seems to be receiving money and paying for his expenses.

"Esau's estimated legal costs are excessive and not reasonable," she said.

Esau and his son-in-law filed court papers this week, defending their decisions.

The former minister admitted that he owns the Standard Bank account and a Capricorn Unit Trust which had a market value of just over N$1 million.

"I admit that I have not disclosed the same to the curator nor the honourable court, however, this was neither done wilfully nor to withhold information in a peaceful manner," he said.

Esau claimed there "is simply no requirement in terms of Section 26 of the Proceeds of Organised Crime Act for me to disclose whether or not my liabilities are being serviced by myself or my wife".

He said the law simply requires him to disclose his interest in the properties implicated in the restraining order.

Esau said he was asked "to submit a statement containing all my assets and liabilities and to further prove to the honourable court that I am unable to meet the legal expenses from my unrestrained property, of which nothing exists, as everything I own is restrained".

Esau accused Imalwa of picking on technical issues in their application to use Fishrot assets for their legal fees.

He said the prosecutor general is not correct to question the amount charged by his lawyer, Richard Metcalfe, from Metcalfe Beukes Attorneys.

"To now say I am not taking the honourable court into confidence is a sleazy approach and an attempt to deny me my constitutional right to legal representation."

IMALWA'S TACTIC

Ministry of Finance documents, police declarations, and bank statements show that several of the Fishrot accused owe the government taxes.

Imalwa said Esau owes the taxman N$2,3 million, Gustavo owes N$7 million, Tamson Hatuikulipi N$6,6 million, ex-Fishcor board chairperson James Hatuikulipi N$5,4 million, and former justice minister Sacky Shanghala owes N$2,4 million.

Imalwa is also targeting Gustavo, who was granted bail in December.

She said he has deliberately failed to disclose that he owes N$7 million in taxes.

She said Gustavo did not reveal a civil claim in the High Court for levies worth N$71 000 in arrears.

The matter was between the Finkenstein Village Owners' Association and Gustavo.

Gustavo has also failed to provide the required full disclosure of his assets, Imalwa said.

"The court cannot simply believe that Gustavo cannot meet his legal expenses from his unrestrained assets," she said.

The PG said Gustavo has been released on bail and it is reasonable to conclude that he is now able to cover his own legal expenses.

"He even testified in his bail application that his family is paying for expenses related to his bond, and that he was offered employment and will use that income to pay his legal costs," she said.

Imalwa said Fitty Hatuikulipi's wife has been receiving money to pay for her husband's expenses.

Payments for rent income of properties owned by Hatuikulipi were diverted to his wife's account, she said.

She further said Fitty Hatuikulipi failed to disclose a tax liability of N$6,6 million for the period between 2014 and 2019.

Imalwa was also dismayed because Hatuikulipi's application is not supported by an affidavit of his wife.

"He has not proven that he is unable to pay his legal expenses," said Imalwa.