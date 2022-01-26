Kenya: Developer Unveils App That Triggers Alarm Response At the Touch of a Button

Nairobi — Picture this, you encounter a security emergency or are in need of medical help and you can't even think of whom to call without raising an alarm to your attackers.

This uncertainty amid rising insecurity around estates, carjacking, are among the factors which drove a Kenyan businessman to start an app that automatically identifies and dispatches the closet response unit once a panic is raised.

Swift response app, available on google and IOS, only requires a user to open the application, press the 'panic' option and it will trace and deploy the closest private security unit to the location.

The app, which is a product of Compland technology company, also links users to the nearest medical emergency unit through its vetted ambulance units.

Managing Director Samuel Kimani, in an interview with Capital FM business, said that the firm had partnered with 600 vetted security firms and 100 ambulance providers who can handle any emergency alerts from its clients.

The app, he said, aims at reducing the response time from the traditional status quo of 10-30 mins to a swift one of 1-5 mins.

"During the covid-19, there were many medical emergency cases, hospitals were full, people didn't know where to go and oxygen was a key problem, this app will connect one to the next ambulance which has been in contact with which hospitals to take you to. You don't have to explain where you are because we are GPS enabled," he said.

The user will only require to download the app and pay Sh2,000 a month in order to access the services which are available in 5 cities and 33 counties.

With more than 500 subscribers, it has lowered the rates to Shs1,000 per person for companies with more than twenty employees.

Ahead of the 2022 General elections, the firm is eyeing partnerships with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC), journalists, and other political stakeholders whose security is at stake as political temperatures heat up across the country.

"We are eyeing partnerships with the public hospitals for more collaboration, We are seeking those who are far and wide," he said.

In order to get started, one also requires vehicle registration and medical history for purposes of medical emergencies.

As part of its 2022 plans, the firm looks at venturing into fire response emergencies as well as the IoT devices which will only require one to walk around with a chip.