Mauritius: Ministry of Health and Wellness and UNDP Sign Portfolio Documents On E-Health Initiatives

press release

The Portfolio documents on E-Health Initiatives were signed, today, in Port-Louis, between the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The E-Health system aims at ensuring continuity of care through affordable, high-quality and user-centric services to all healthcare stakeholders in Mauritius as well as promoting higher levels of internal efficiency and effectiveness.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal; the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin, the UNDP Resident Representative for Mauritius, Ms Amanda Serumaga; and other personalities were present at the signature ceremony.

In his address, Minister Jagutpal expressed gratitude to the team of the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation and the UNDP for their unparalleled involvement in getting a tailor-made E-Health system which, according to him, would be a game changer for the population.

He recalled the announcement of the setting up of a National E-Health solution in the Government Programme 2020-2024 which, according to him, was an important component of the Health Sector Strategic Plan. "The objective is to include the creation of a single, integrated source of information and a focal point of reference on all matters related to health which will be possible through this new digital solution," he said.

He indicated that the system would open up new avenues and guide resource planning, allocation, monitoring and evaluation. "It will also offer the required technology to enhance health awareness levels in citizens, thus paving the way for a new era in the delivery of health care in Mauritius," he added.

The Health Minister further pointed out that the UNDP provided the contribution under the project portfolio agreement, amounting to more than 2,7 million USD. "The Government of Japan," he said, "has equally contributed some 418 000 USD." He highlighted that these amounts would add up to the sum of more than 3 million USD disbursed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness for this project.

It is noted that the UNDP will further its support to this national project by inviting expressions of interest from organisations and consortiums for the implementation of the National E-Health solution.