Nigerian Senator Declares Intention to Run for President in 2023

Mr Okorocha disclosed his intention to run for president in a letter to the Senate President on Wednesday.

Imo West senator, Rochas Okorocha, has made known his interest to contest for the office of the president in the 2023 general elections.

He disclosed this in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday.

The letter, dated January 25, was read out by Mr Lawan during plenary.

Mr Okorocha, in his letter, said he would hold a "world press conference" on January 31 to formally and publicly announce his ambition.

The lawmaker, who is a former governor of Imo State, noted that Nigerians are concerned about the quality of persons to run the affairs of the nation - one who can address some of their major concerns which include, "A detribalized Nigerian who can unite our country, a leader with a compassionate heart, who will care for the poor and downtrodden and the masses of our country...

"A visionary leader who can create wealth for our teeming populace thereby, addressing the issues of poverty, insecurity and youth restiveness."

These concerns, he said, are part of his reasons for declaring his ambition as he solicited for the prayers of his colleagues and Nigerians.

Mr Okorocha is one of the few aspirants who have declared their intention to run.

Already, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, former presidential aspirant, former CBN Deputy Governor, Kingsley Moghalu, publisher of Oviation magazine, Dele Momodu, Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi and former Senate President, Pius Anyim, Sam Ohuabunwa and Khadijat Okunnu-Lamidi have declared their interest to run.