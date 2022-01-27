Nigeria: Covid-19 - 5.252m Nigerians Fully Vaccinated - NPHCDA

National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said that 5,252,406 Nigerians have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine.

NPHCDA executive secretary, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who stated this yesterday in Abuja, said that the country has not recorded any death arising from COVID-19 vaccination.

He said Nigeria has more than doubled last year's daily vaccination rate to over 200,000 per day.

However, he said a deep dive into state performances reveals that Nasarawa, Jigawa, FCT, Ogun and Kwara have remained the top five performing states on COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

The NPHCDA boss hinted that Jigawa and Lagos have each vaccinated about 1.5 million eligible Nigerians with the first dose, while FCT, Nasarawa, Lagos and Delta are leading on second dose administration with more than 10 per cent of eligible populations in each of the states already vaccinated.

"Our record as of today, Tuesday January 25th 2022 shows that 14,093,873 eligible persons have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria while 5,252,406 eligible Nigerians have been fully vaccinated," he said.

Shuaib informed that in this phase of COVID-19 mass vaccination, the government plans to integrate the campaign with childhood immunisation and other primary health care (PHC) services.

"What this simply means is that alongside the COVID-19 vaccines, childhood vaccines will also be available at COVID-19 vaccination sites. Consequently, parents or guardians with children aged zero to 23 months are urged to take them along to the vaccination sites.

"The childhood vaccines protect against polio, whooping cough, measles, yellow fever, tetanus, tuberculosis, and other childhood preventable diseases. This is to ensure that while we are trying so hard to control the transmission of COVID-19, we do not neglect other PHC services or even have outbreaks of childhood vaccine preventable diseases on our hands," he said.