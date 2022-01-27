Africa: CAF Organising Committee Media Statement

press release

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe today hosted a meeting of the CAF Organising Committee for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (“CAF AFCON Organising Committee”) and it was agreed that:

due to the incident at Olembé Stadium that resulted in the death of eight spectators and several other spectators being injured and,

the decisions of the CAF Disciplinary Board

The next match that was scheduled for the Olembé Stadium will not take place until CAF and the Local Organising Committee have received the full report of the Investigation Committee (into the Olembé incident) indicating the circumstances and events that led to the injury and death of spectators at the Olembé Stadium.

The CAF AFCON Organising Committee also requires the assurance and guarantee that appropriate and adequate interventions and measures have been implemented to ensure that a similar incident will not occur at the Olembé Stadium during the TotalEnergies AFCON Cameroon 2021.

The CAF AFCON Organising Committee also decided that the following matches will be relocated to Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium:

Quarter Final Match No 47 scheduled to take place on 30 January 2022 involving Winner 43 vs Winner 42 at 16h00 local time

Quarter Final Match No 48 scheduled to take place on 30 January 2022 involving Winner 41 vs Winner 44 at 20h00 local time

Semi-Final Match No 49 scheduled to take place on 2 February 2022 involving Winner 45 vs Winner 48 at 20h00 local time

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com