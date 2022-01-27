Rwanda: Cabinet Appoints New RBC, Forensic Laboratory Bosses

The cabinet on Wednesday, January 27, appointed Prof. Claude Mambo Muvunyi as the new Director General for Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

Muvunyi is a senior lecturer at the University of Rwanda where he specialises in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at the College of Medical and Health Sciences.

He replaces Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, who was on December 7, 2021 suspended "over matters of accountability" according to a statement released at the time by the Office of Prime Minister.

RBC is at the forefront of fighting the global pandemic of Covid-19 in the country.

Other appointments include that of Dr Charles Karangwa as the Director General of Rwanda Forensic Laboratory.

Karangwa is former acting Director General of the Food and Drugs Authority.

The cabinet meeting which was chaired by President Kagame also appointed two Permanent Secretaries; Benjamin Sesonga in the newly created Ministry of Internal Security, and Phillippe Habishuti in the Ministry for Emergency Management.

Sesonga has among other assignments previously worked as the Director General in the Office of Prime Minister in charge of General Services.

Habinshuti replaced Olivier Kayumba who was recently appointed the head of Rwanda's diplomatic mission in the Central African Republic.

He has been the Director for the Response and Recovery Unit in the same ministry since July 2015.

Other key appointments include that of Noella Bigirimana as the Deputy Director General in RBC and Dr. Isabelle Mukagatare as Head of Department, Biomedical Services at the same institution.