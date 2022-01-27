Kenya: Treasury Says Sh9.7 Billion of Covid-19 Funds Diverted to Private Firm

26 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — A parliamentary inquiry on the utilization of COVID-19 funds in the country has lifted the lid on how the public Covid-19 Emergence Response Fund amounting to Sh9.7 billion was diverted to a private entity managed by twelve board members.

The shocking revelation was exposed during the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) grilling session of Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia who noted that Treasury was locked out in the management of funds.

The Committee Chair Opiyo Wandayi noted that the ambiguity in the management of the funds raises serious questions which ought to be answered by the Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, the Board Chair Jane Karuku and the Secretary of the Board.

According to Treasury, Kenya received a total of Sh224 billion as part of concessional loans to help fight COVID-19 and managed to spend Sh166 billion shillings with the balance diverted to other use.

