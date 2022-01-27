Nigeria: Winter Olympics - Nigeria to Participate in Cross-Country Ski Event

Nigeria will be attending her second Winter Olympic Games in Beijing next month featuring just an athlete. Nigeria made her debut in 2018 at the Pyeongyang Games in South Korea.

For the first time in history of the Winter Olympics, Nigeria will field a cross-country skier named Samuel Ikpefan at the Beijing 2022 Games.

Ikpefan born in Annemasse in the French Alps, activated his nationality switch in 2016 to enable him become the first Nigerian skier to qualify for the winter Olympics and the first male athlete to make the Games.

Dr. Seun Adigun and her other colleagues who made history as first Nigerians to compete in bobsled at the historic outing in Pyeongchang will be contesting for a place in the IOC Athletes' Commission at the Games.

She is the first African athlete to compete in both the summer and winter Olympic Games.

Adigun's quest for the IOC Athletes' Commission Seat has received huge support from the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel,

expressed his happiness yesterday that Nigeria's flag will once again be hoisted at the winter Olympics having made her debut in 2018.

Gumel congratulated the athlete and advised him to compete genuinely with the aim of finishing on the podium while wishing Ms Adigun success in her election.

He also poured encomiums on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Chinese government for going ahead with the organisation of the Winter Olympic Games at this critical period of Covid pandemic.