Rwanda: 'Kigali Hustler' to Start Business From Donations

Samuel Hagenimana, the now famous 'Kigali hustler' who trended on social media after appearing in a video pushing a wooden cart earlier this month, is planning to start a small business from donations he has received from well-wishers.

The video, which was shot and shared by photographer, Nicolas Trunpheller, attracted the attention of many Rwandans, prompting some to donate money to him.

Talking to The New Times, Hagenimana said that he has so far received Rwf500, 000 in mobile money donations, which he plans to use to start a restaurant business in his neighbourhood in Gatsata sector, Gasabo district.

The 28-year-old also revealed that the donation he has so far collected came from different people.

"I have always wanted to own a business, and this is the right time to try it. The main reason why I want to start a small restaurant is that I have worked in one before, and I strongly believe that my wife and I can run it," he said.

In addition to starting a restaurant, Hagenimana also plans to use part of the donations to send his 5-year-old son to school.

Hagenimana expressed gratitude to the photographer who shot the video and media practitioners have given him the platform to tell his story, which he said have started to change his life.

He still works as a porter under 'Gan'umurimo' cooperative which brings together porters operating around 'Quartier Mateus' in the central business area, where the market is also located.