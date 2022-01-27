Rwanda: Suspects in Elsie Akeza's Death to Be Produced in Court

Two women will on Thursday, January 27 be produced before a judge at Kicukiro Primary Court where they are expected to be formally charged for having a role in the death of Elsie Akeza Rutiyomba, a five year old whose death gripped the country a couple of weeks ago.

For the first time Marie-Chantal Mukanzabarushimana (Akeza's stepmother) and Dative Nirere, the house help in the home of the deceased's father, will be arraigned in court.

The duo was arrested recently month on different days following the preliminary investigation that officials said linked them to the death of Akeza.

According to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) a reconstruction of the crime scene revealed that there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the two may have been involved in Akeza's death.

Akeza was laid to rest on January 18 while her tragic story dominated social media platforms in Rwanda over the past weeks.

Her body was found in a water tank on January, 14, from her father's home Busanza Cell, Kanombe Sector in Kicukiro District, where she had gone the previous day.

Akeza, who was in her first year of primary school, was the only daughter of her mother, and was described as a playful child who loved singing.