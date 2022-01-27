Rwanda/Uganda: Rayon Sport Signs Ugandan Forward Esenu

26 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan premier league powerhouse Rayon Sports have been signed Ugandan forward Musa Esenu on a two-year deal.

Crossing over from BUL FC of the Uganda Premier League, Esenu has been enjoying a season to remember in his country, where he was joint-top scorer with 8 goals in the first round.

He has already landed in Kigali, and put pen to paper with his new team, and will wear shirt 7.

Esenu has previously played at Soana (now Tooro United), Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Vipers and lately BUL.

He is a strong, pacy forward who can score a good number of goals for the blues if all goes well.

