East Africa: Breast Cancer Initiative East Africa Founder Speaks Out on New Campaign

interview

Rwandan-US activist Philipa Kibugu-Decuir is a woman with a drive and passion to raise awareness around breast cancer. A breast cancer survivor herself, she is the founder of Breast Cancer Initiative East Africa (BCIEA). As part of this drive, through her initiative, they are set to launch the 'Giant Pink Ribbon Awareness Campaign Challenge (GPRACC)' on February 4, coinciding with World Cancer Day.

The New Times' Benigne Better Uhiriwe interviewed her on the latest campaign and much more about the work of the organisation.

Excerpts:

Let us begin with your journey to raise awareness around breast cancer. When did it all start?

I have been a cancer survivor myself for the last 27 years and I lost a sister to it. That is partly why I have been fighting to advocate for cancer awareness in places they least have it and so that is what prompted my journey to Rwanda.

On my visit (to Rwanda) in 2007, I met 27 women with breast cancer and their breasts had been poorly cut off, many of them had received treatment from doctors but not specialized oncologists.

It has been proven that breast cancer is the number one killer of women in Rwanda.

What kind of strategies have you employed to raise this awareness?

My many strategies include using visuals, drawings that express and showcase to all how cancer is genetic and can completely destroy a woman's body, to reach out to those that didn't have the chance to learn to read and write as well, to appraise them on the many dangers of breast cancer.

I trained two local artists in that subject to get such visual expressions. There are no bounds that can't be crossed to save lives.

Do you have any sponsors or collaborators in this journey?

Due to Covid-19, I lost many volunteers and stakeholders whom we shared this vision with, but we are getting back on our feet to fight harder. However, we have the approval and backing of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) and the many few institutions in Rwanda that are willing to contribute in different ways to keep raising stakes against cancer.

Tell us about the preparations for the Giant Pink Ribbon Awareness Campaign Challenge

We are going to set up a tent of at least 30 people and another separate one where we shall carry out Covid-19 test. We want to offer a safe environment, for it will be a big milestone for The Giant Pink Ribbon Awareness Campaign Awareness.

Testimonies will be shared, counselling and rehabilitation will be offered to those in need of it.

We also plan to offer screening services for breast cancer.

Do you intend to hold more physical gatherings?

Through GPRACC, we plan to start cell groups all over the country for there is no better way to get people talking than when it is with people they already know and feel comfortable with.

Before the pandemic, we used to convene as almost 300 people, but now we are aiming to do so virtually and intend to make it a platform where women all over the world can meet and discuss breast cancer.

I have an upcoming meeting with the Minister of Health to present to him the risks of breast cancer, and the understanding that there is still lack of awareness around it. My main goal is to close that gap.

Are there other ways in which you help cancer survivors?

We do make breast prostheses and we are looking forward to putting the word out there for more women to come to us and receive our products. Our launch will be the starting point for that call to action.

We are hoping to include the youth as well, for statistics have shown breast cancer has been found in teenagers as well, we shall provide screening services for breast cancer to ensure those get to know their status.