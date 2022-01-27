Rwanda: Casa Mbungo Keen to Win Trophy With Bandari FC

Rwandan tactician Andre Casa Mbungo is hopeful that he can win a trophy with Kenyan Premier League club Bandari FC.

Mbungo believes he has quality players at his disposal at the Mombasa based club and his team is capable of winning major silverware.

"We have a marvelous squad that possesses the capacity to decorate our cabinet with silverware or two and I believe they won't disappoint, "Mbungo told the Star, a Kenya newspaper.

"Any of the top ten teams stand an equal opportunity to bag the title. It's still too early to predict the winner, we still have a lot of games to play and the title could go anywhere."

Bandari FC are currently 6th on the table with 25 points from fifteen games and they are eight points behind Kakamega Home Boyz.

They will travel away to face Sofapaka FC on Saturday, February 4, 2022 in the first game of the second round of the league.