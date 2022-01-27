Rwanda: Casa Mbungo Keen to Win Trophy With Bandari FC

27 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwandan tactician Andre Casa Mbungo is hopeful that he can win a trophy with Kenyan Premier League club Bandari FC.

Mbungo believes he has quality players at his disposal at the Mombasa based club and his team is capable of winning major silverware.

"We have a marvelous squad that possesses the capacity to decorate our cabinet with silverware or two and I believe they won't disappoint, "Mbungo told the Star, a Kenya newspaper.

"Any of the top ten teams stand an equal opportunity to bag the title. It's still too early to predict the winner, we still have a lot of games to play and the title could go anywhere."

Bandari FC are currently 6th on the table with 25 points from fifteen games and they are eight points behind Kakamega Home Boyz.

They will travel away to face Sofapaka FC on Saturday, February 4, 2022 in the first game of the second round of the league.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X