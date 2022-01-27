Rwanda: Despite Completion, Nyandungu Eco-Tourism Park Remains Inaccessible

Nyandungu Eco-Tourism Park is yet to be officially opened to the public even as it was completed nearly two months ago.

Nestled in the valley between Kimironko and Masoro-Bumbogo hill in Ndera sector, separating Gasabo and Kicukiro districts, the urban wetland eco-tourism park sits on 120 hectares.

When The New Times visited the park, receptionists informed us that it will not open to the public until the official launch, which is yet to be confirmed.

However, visitors had access to a Bourbon Coffee-run coffee shop next to one of the Park's entrances.

The project has faced prolonged delays since 2016 owing to a series of issues such as redesigning, change of contractors as well as heavy rains and Covid-19 related restrictions that slowed down the mobility of workers.

Nyandungu contains several waterponds

This consequently drove the project cost up from the initial Rwf2.4 billion to Rwf5.04 billion.

A revised completion schedule suggested the park would be ready for utilisation in May 2021, before the official launch in July 2021. The launch was pushed to December 1, 2021. Nearly two months have elapsed.

When contacted, officials from Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), Ministry of Environment and the City of Kigali declined to comment on the launch dates.

What tour operators say

Frank Gahigi, a tour consultant, says once open to the public, the Park could bolster the country's tourism revenues and help the industry recover from the Covid-19 slump.

The city still has few tourist destinations, and Gahigi believes that the Park would increase packages that tour operators offer to both domestic and foreign tourists.

He suggests that more features and activities be added to the Park to make it more attractive to visitors.

Nyandungu Urban Wetland Eco-Tourism Park sits on 120 hectares of surface area.

"The park should also promote and integrate an exhibition of Rwandan culture. There should be many features to beautify the Park. It should include the country's history and give opportunities to locals," he said.

While charges to people visiting the Park are yet to be made official, preliminary projections suggest that it could potentially generate in excess of Rwf1 billion profits in the first 12 years of operation.

Inside the Park

Stepping into the Park, you are first welcomed by well-built gates and pavements made up of natural stones at all entrances.

Close by is the information centre where a visitor is oriented into the Park's various sections.

In addition to a medicinal garden, which showcases indigenous and native plants, it also has Papal Garden-- a name derived from the historic visit by Pope John Paul II to Rwanda in 1990.

During his visit 30 years ago, it is at the same place that the Pope read his homily to Rwandans. It was at the time one of the largest open spaces in Kigali that could accommodate large crowds of people who had attended the religious ceremony.

It also accommodates various water ponds located in the park named after different lakes in Rwanda including Muhazi, Kivu, Ruhondo and Ihema which provide a comfortable place for visitors to take a break in the midst of the serene natural environment.

Since conservation works to restore the area started, birds and the diverse species of butterflies have made the wetland their habitant.

Cranes and other bird species are increasing in the wetland and according to the park's management, the site is currently home to more than 70 species of birds.

The fig forest around the park also provides a shade for the walkways stretching over eight kilometres and dedicated cycling paths that helps one to easily navigate the park. This means that the visitor can walk, jog or cycle while enjoying the serenity of the natural environment.

There are also benches on which visitors can rest and interact as they breathe in the spectacularly clean air.

The park is also expected to have gardens for wedding ceremonies and photographs, an observation deck to view and take pictures of bird species as well as an amphitheatre for meetings and events.

A café resto has also been built in the area to provide snacks and refreshments to the users of the park.