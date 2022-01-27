Rwanda: Ferwafa Allows Clubs to Sign Three Additional Players

Football governing body (Ferwafa) has announced that clubs in the top flight and second division league are allowed to make three additional signings to boost their squad ahead of the return leg of the national football league.

This comes after a number of clubs requested the federation during a recent general assembly, to allow them to deepen their squads to avoid being affected by the consequences triggered by the current situation of covid-19.

Clubs are normally guaranteed to register 30 players in their squad who would be used throughout the whole season but the number will now increase to 33 players after the federation agreed to let clubs bring in three more signings ahead of the second leg of the league campaign to overcome troubles impacted by the pandemic.

Rayon Sports is among the winners of the new development and are now free to sign new players following the departures of Moroccan duo Youssef Rharb and Ait Lahssaine Ayoub who moved back to their parent club - Raja Casablanca- earlier this month.

The club on Wednesday, January 26, announced the signing of striker Musa Essenu who completed his move from Ugandan Premier League side BUL Jinja FC on a two-year contract.

The transfer window is now open and clubs have until January 28 to have signed their players while players' registration will close on February 4.