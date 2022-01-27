Rwanda: Basketball - REG Women Eye First Pre-Season Title

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) women basketball club have set themselves a target of winning their first pre-season tournament this year.

Scheduled to run from January 28 to February 2, the competition is a curtain-raiser for the new season and will attract eight teams in the men's category and six in the women's fray.

REG women have been placed in Group A alongside APR and IPRC-Huye, while The Hoops is in Group B with UR-Huye and UR-CMHS.

Speaking to Times Sports, Esperance Mukaneza, the head coach of the REG women said they are looking to win the pre-season tournament to boost their morale ahead of the new season.

"We have started preparations in order to have a chance to compete for the national league title. But before the start of the season, we are setting our eyes on the pre-season tournament," she said.

The matches will be played at the Amahoro indoor stadium and on the outside courts of Amahoro Stadium.

REG won the league title last season after defeating The Hoops 50-44 in the final game.