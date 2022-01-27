Rwanda/Cameroon: Gorilla Games Sends Two to Cameroon for Afcon Final

The Africa Cup of Nations is well and truly underway, the competition got off to a slow start with the games being overshadowed by off-field matters and lack-luster score lines such as 1-0.

However, with the ongoing round of 16, the competition now promises more thrills and surprises.

The unexpected defeat of the black stars of Ghana and the Algerian title-holders set the stage for new teams to shine and we might be looking at an unforeseen champion this year.

The round of 16 promises some exciting fixtures like Wednesday's showdown between Ivory Coast and seven-time champions - Egypt. The following rounds of the competition are sure to weed out only the best to give fans a breathtaking finale in Yaoundé.

As Rwanda's leading online gaming platform, Gorilla Games saw this as an opportunity to give fans the experience of a lifetime with its latest campaign.

Through a raffle draw, Gorilla Games gave a lucky winner the chance to witness the AFCON finale live from Yaoundé with a friend or relative.

To win the all-expenses paid trip for two, all gamers had to do was place a bet of Rwf1000 or above on any AFCON match and will automatically be entered in the raffle draw. The campaign started on 9th January and the lucky winner was chosen on 25th January through a draw live on TV.

"Giving gamers the best experience transcends regular prizes such as money. We wanted to be able to give out a prize that winners would never forget. I'm sure Rodrigue and the lucky friend or relative he will pick to travel with will always remember their time in Yaounde at the Olembe stadium next to 60,000 other fans," stated Chris Gakwandi - Brand and Content Manager at Gorilla Games.

This is not the only campaign worth watching out for on Gorilla Games. They also run a weekly Jackpot with a 5,000,000 Rwf weekly prize. On Monday, Gorilla Games also awarded three lucky winners that had made correct predictions on last week's Jackpot thus splitting the Rwf 5 million prize amongst themselves as per the Terms and conditions. They each walked away with just over Rwf 1.6 million after just betting 500 Rwf on the Jackpot. To participate, gamers have to place a Rwf 500 bet on the jackpot's 5 selections and should they get all 5 right, they win the 5,000,000 Jackpot Prize.

Gorilla Games is also currently offering clients who add Rwf 1,000 and above for the first time on their Gorilla Games account a Rwf 5,000 Freebet Bonus allowing them place their first bet completely free.

