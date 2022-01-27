South Africa: Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 Contestant QV Leaves the House

In the early hours of the morning, Big Brother Housemate QV gathered the Housemates to announce her intention to voluntarily exit the BBMzansi House. In her announcement to fellow Housemates about her departure, she confirmed that she had volunteered to exit the House on the basis of medical grounds to focus on her mental health.

She started off by thanking all the Housemates for being present and opening up fully to this BBMzansi experience. In an honest, candid, and heartfelt family meeting she said she would like to exit the House.

Prior to this, she had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, where it was decided that QV had to leave the House for a thorough medical evaluation.

MultiChoice and the show producers are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all Housemates in the Big Brother House at all times.

While offering her a group hug and expressing their love and support for her decision to leave, the remaining Housemates also commended her for her courage in shining a light on mental health awareness.

Later – when she's had some time – we hope QV gets to read your messages of love and support you are sharing on all our social platforms.

