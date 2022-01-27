Namibia: PDM Denies Move to Rejoin Windhoek Coalition

26 January 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

THE Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) says it has no intention of rejoining the Windhoek coalition which was formed between the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) and other parties on the city council last year.

The party said this following claims making on social media that PDM has now applied to rejoin the coalition.

PDM was initially part of the first coalition of parties that was formed following the conclusion of the regional councils and local authority elections in 2020.

Apart from PDM, other parties that were part of the coalition include IPC, the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) and the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement.

However, after several internal conflicts among coalition partners, PDM and AR decided to quit the coalition towards the end of last year.

As a result, IPC partnered with the Landless People's Movement (LPM) and Nudo to form the new coalition.

PDM's secretary general Manuel Ngaringombe rejected the claims on social media "unfounded rumours".

"We have not applied to rejoin the coalition. When we quit the coalition it was because of our principles. We are a party of principles and we are happy to serve the people as ordinary councillors," he said.

