Zimbabwe: Chief Chikwaka in Court Over Extortion

Senior Court Reporter

Chief Chikwaka yesterday appeared in court for allegedly attempting to extort US$15 000 from Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader Tapiwa Freddy, for him to conceal rape allegations against the clergyman.

Born Witness Bungu, Chief Chikwaka, who was represented by lawyer Mr Garikayi Mhishi, was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

He was charged with extortion and was remanded to March 30 on free bail.

The State led by Miss Linet Gwasira alleged that sometime in 2020, Freddy was involved in a love affair with a woman, who is also facing similar charges. During the subsistence of their relationship, the woman started threatening Freddy that if he failed to meet her financial needs, she would expose their affair to the public.

Sometime in August 2021, Chief Chikwaka allegedly connived with the woman who is his relative to extort money from Freddy and summoned him to his homestead.

Upon his arrival, Freddy was allegedly tipped off that there were some police officers, who wanted to extort him.

He then decided to return without entering the Chief's homestead. It is said that Chief Chikwaka, in the company of Gibson Jaji, who appeared in court on the same charges and other police officers, proceeded along Nyamapanda-Harare road and blocked Freddy.

The court heard that they apprehended him. Upon arrival at chief's homestead, Freddy found out that outside the yard, there were some police officers in uniform and the chief's assistants.

It is said that Chief Chikwaka started accusing Freddy of raping his niece and that he had slept with her before a year lapsed since the death of her husband.

The court heard that he told Freddy that he was supposed to pay something as a sacrifice.

Freddy allegedly denied the rape charges and told him that it was a criminal charge which could only be dealt with by the police.

Allegations are that Chief Chikwaka pressured Freddy to promise to pay US$15 000 and three goats for the sexual violation allegations.

He allegedly forced Freddy to sign an agreement which was authored by Jaji.

Chief Chikwaka allegedly threatened to storm Freddy's church during one of his services in the event that he failed to comply with the agreement.

The woman allegedly told Freddy to hand over the money to her personally or she would expose their love affair through social media.

Freddy is said to have succumbed to the pressure and gave the woman a Mercedes Benz E250 valued at US$15 000.