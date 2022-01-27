Zimbabwe: Harare City, Ngezi Platinum Strengthen Squads

Sports Reporters

NEW Harare City coach Taurai Mangwiro says he has unfinished business with the Sunshine Boys after he completed his reunion with the Premiership football club yesterday.

Mangwiro cut short his three-year deal with the municipal club after serving just 18 months of his contract in 2016 after which he joined Triangle.

He enjoyed a remarkable flirtation with Triangle, winning the 2018 Chibuku Super Cup after ironically beating Harare City in the final.

But he decided against renewing his stay at the Lowveld side upon the expiry of his contract on New Year's Eve last year and yesterday, Mangwiro, who returned from the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon where he was one of the assistants to Norman Mapeza, was unveiled as the new coach at Harare City.

He has actually been given the mandate to oversee the operations of all Harare City teams, including the women's team which play in the Women Super League, First Division side, the Cubs, which play in the Northern Region Soccer League and the academy whose main nursery is at Waddilove High School.

Mangwiro comes in as a replacement for Lloyd Chitembwe, who returned back to CAPS United three months ago.

Tarisai Kaseke, who has been in interim charge of the team, will remain as one of the assistants along with Tafadzwa Mashiri, who Mangwiro has brought along from Triangle.

"It's good to be back like the chairman (Alois Masepe) rightfully put it across. I was here in 2015 to mid-2016.

"Initially, I had a three-year contract. I was in my term for one-and-half-years. And painfully it was to part ways, but just like it is in life, people do reconcile and I'm here pursuing what I started," said Mangwiro.

"We had a vision and we still share the same vision that is why I didn't turn down the request to return and when I look at the constituency of the team and the structures that have been put in place, I feel they will help me a lot, as well as the team, to progress and that is why I'm here today.

"It's not going to be that easy but it can be done. We have an ambition where we are not just looking at the PSL club, we are also looking at the development structures that have been put in place, including the women's side. So it will require us to pull together in the same direction and that way we can achieve our goals.

"It's not just about Mangwiro but everyone involved with Harare City.

"Whilst I am delighted to be back.

"What I don't want is to promise people heaven on earth. But what I will assure people is that we will succeed as a team and we look forward to good times ahead of us."

After struggling a bit last year, Harare City seem to have hit the right chords and could be competitive again in the league with the addition of big name players.

Their former talisman Tatenda Tumba has made a rebound from a frustrating stay at CAPS United and he has been joined on the returning list by left-back Collin Mujuru, who was on-loan at ZPC Kariba last year.

Highly-rated defender Donald Dzvinyai, who once worked with Mangwiro at Triangle, has also joined the club from FC Platinum where he didn't enjoy plenty of game-time.

Striker Timothy January, Tyler Mugoniwa, Tinashe Mureya and 2017 Soccer Star of the Year finalist Donald Mudadi, who were plying their trade at Triangle last year, have all joined their mentor at the capital city club so has Tendai Mukono from Manica Diamonds.

With teams busy on the transfer market, Ngezi Platinum Stars, who are one of the favourites to win the league title this year, have also added some depth to their squad.

Former Triangle striker Delic Murimba and ex-Cranborne Bullets right-back Tapiwa Sibanda, who was in the Warrios provisional squad for the AFCON finals, have both inked contracts at the Mhondoro team.

However, the Rodwell Dhlakama-coached team have decided against renewing the contracts of Devon Chafa and Nigel Makumbe; and they have also lost their top striker, Nyasha Chintuli, to Manica Diamonds.

Meanwhile, two-time Castle Lager Premiership Soccer Star of the Year, Rodwell Chinyengetere, has parted ways with champions FC Platinum following the expiry of his contract.

He is the latest senior player to leave the Zvishavane-based side after the departure of Warriors midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe, Silas Songani, Ralph Kawondera and Stanley Ngala.