Zimbabwe: Nutty O in Collabo With Makhadzi, Han C

Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA 2021) contestant with seven nominations, Nutty O has hinted on his regional collaboration with South African singer Makhadzi, Botswana musician Han C and record producer Mr Brown.

The "Handipere Power" hit-maker revealed in an interview with The Herald Arts that a single is in pipeline but no name yet.

"It is a good collaboration and I am happy about it," he said.

"The collaboration has been strategic in its own and the fact that we continue to combine Southern Africa's finest, I can tell you that it's massive. So far no name has been discussed yet as we have been working on the chorus and lyrics."

"This one is a good love song. We are still working on it. I received the song on Tuesday and Mr Brown told me he had put on Makhadzi and said just do your magic.

"I can't reveal further details but the song will be out after everything is perfect. I am not sure about the video plans," he said.

Asked about how he landed such collaboration, Nutty O said he got a call from Mr Brown and immediately jumped on board.

"Mr Brown called me and briefed me about the collaboration. I was so excited about it. I am sure fans will love the song as it will blow their minds.

Like I said, I can't share much details on the project for now. I am in the studio now perfecting my hook," he said.

The musician who is also on tour in South Africa said 2022 started on a good note.

"This Friday I will be at Helensvale, Harare for the Capitalk radio station fifth birthday celebrations together with my brother ExQ.

It is called "Double Trouble". Then on Saturday I will be jamming in South Africa at the "First Enjoyment Party 2022", featuring live performances by Gigi Latmayne, Pinky Girl, Pabi Cooper and Drip Gogo among others. I promise to deliver the best for my South African fans," he added.

Commenting on the ZIMA nomination, the Mbare-bred musician said last year was a manifestation of God's plan.

"I can say somehow the people have responded to the seed ('Mustard Seed' album) and I am glad I am changing the narrative. The nominations are validating my process, whatever the formula I engaged is a powerful one. I can say it's a win for me just being nominated itself. I am humbled," he said.

For the awards, he has been nominated for Song of the Year, Best Male Artist, Best International Zimbabwean, Best Collaboration, Best Music Video, Best Zimdancehall and Best Album.