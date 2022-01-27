Zimbabwe: Interpol Operation Targets Wildlife Crime, Trafficking

Zimbabwe Republic Police is among security forces from 23 countries that are participating in an eight-week International Criminal Police Organisations (Interpol) operation against wildlife crime and trafficking.

Code named "Golden Strike", the operation targets criminals and networks smuggling wildlife protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) from Africa to Asia.

Ivory, rhino horns, pangolin and tiger parts were seized while in transit from Africa to Asia.

Operation "Golden Strike" is funded by the government of China.

During the pre-operational phase, countries worked together to identify Interpol-wanted fugitives known to travel frequently between Africa, Asia, the US and France, and who were wanted for their involvement in trafficking ivory, rhino horn, pangolin and tiger parts between the two continents.

Intelligence shared between the 23 participating countries ahead of operations enabled investigators to target emerging wildlife trafficking routes, with officers conducting inspections at roadblocks and land, sea and airport border points.

Interpol's director of Organised and Emerging Crime, Mrs Ilana de Wild said: "The world's fourth largest illegal trade -- wildlife and forestry crime -- goes hand in hand with tax evasion, corruption, money laundering and even murder, with organized crime groups using the same routes to smuggle protected wildlife as they do people, weapons, drugs and other illegal products.

"Strong, co-ordinated responses such as operation Golden Strike are needed to address the activities of transnational organised crime groups involved in wildlife crime and to disrupt illegal trade chains across range, transit and destination states."

Although results are still coming in, the operation has so far seen seizures of several thousands of wildlife products and the identification of some 100 suspects across 23 countries, triggering worldwide arrests and further investigations linked to wildlife trafficking.

A sample of seizures so far include: 1 202 ivory pieces weighing more than four tonnes, 78 pangolin scales weighing 423kg, 50 rhino horns weighing 72kg, 46kg totoaba bladders, almost 4 000 mollusks weighing 52kg, 42 shark teeth and 33 red corals.

Others are three turtles and tortoises and more than 120 birds.

Illustrating that traditional routes continue to be used by the organised crime groups behind wildlife trafficking between Africa and Asia, Malaysian authorities seized 50 rhino horns arriving illegally from Mozambique.

Likewise, international police co-operation between South Africa and Malaysia saw the arrest and prosecution of two suspects smuggling 45kg of rhino horns between the two continents.

Qatari authorities seized 10kg of rhino horns from Mozambique bound for Vietnam, illustrating how wildlife products are increasingly transiting the Middle East countries on their way to Asia.

Operations also saw an increase in pan African trafficking, such as a seizure in the Democratic Republic of Congo of 50kg of elephant tusks and 60 grey parrots bound for Uganda.

With pandemic confinement and travel restrictions over the past 18 months forcing wildlife criminals to shift from physical to digital wildlife markets, investigations saw an increase in wildlife crime committed over e-commerce sites, social media platforms and WhatsApp groups.

As a result, Thailand closed down 12 sites and 20 are under investigation.

Results also highlighted an increase in the use of birdcages to conceal and smuggle ivory, as witnessed by Singaporean Immigration and Checks Authority who seized a birdcage consignment containing 256 concealed ivory pieces. Less than a month later, they intercepted a similar shipment containing 184 ivory pieces also concealed in birdcages.

Intelligence gathered during the operation and entered into Interpol's wide range of police databases has triggered associated investigations ongoing in other parts of the world, particularly in relation to cyber-enabled wildlife cases.

Further arrests and prosecutions are anticipated as ongoing global investigations progress worldwide.

Participating countries included Botswana, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo DRC, China (including Hong Kong), Gabon, Indonesia, Kenya, Laos, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.