Malawi: President Chakwera in Partial Cabinet Reshuffle

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday released names of Cabinet minister in dribs and drabs in which he has appointed promoted hard working Abida Sidik Mia and Vera Kantukule to the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and Ministry of Labour respectively.

Chakwera has so far brought into his Cabinet new comers in Samuel Kawale becomes new Minister of Lands taking over from the corrupt Kezzie Msukwa who is answering charges by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). While businessman Mark Katsonga Phiri becomes the new Minister of Trade and Industry previously occupied by Sosten Gwengwe and Roy Banda.

President Chakwera has so far released a "cautious" cabinet that excludes some ministers whose names are circulating in social media "gossip" chat rooms as being on the ACB radar.

Those hired include:

Lobin Lowe - Minister of Agriculture

Dr Michael Usi - Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife

Patricia Kaliati - Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare

Titus Mvalo - Minister of Justice

Agnes NyaLonje - Minister of Education

Khumbidze Kandodo Chiponda - Minister of Health

Jacob Hara - Minister of Transport

Prof Blessings Chinsinga - Minister of Local Government

Zanga-zanga Chikhosi says the rest of the cabinet appointees will be made soon owing to preoccupation with the natural emergency caused by Cyclone Ana.