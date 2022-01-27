Nigeria: Marriage Controversy - Mercy Aigbe Finally Breaks Silence

After the controversies that trailed her wedding announcement, this is the first time Mrs Aigbe would be speaking about her union.

Controversial Yoruba actress, Mercy Aigbe, has finally broken her silence on her new marriage to the famous Yoruba movie marketer and film-maker, Adeoti Kazim, which has sparked several reactions.

The 44-year-old actress on Wednesday, through a message she sent to a TVC talk show host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, debunked claims that her new husband was a friend of her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

The actress wedded Mr Gentry in 2013 and divorced him in 2017.

The union produced a son, Juwon.

While Mrs Aigbe secretly wedded Mr Kazim recently, Mr Gentry, on the other hand, had a glamorous marriage in Lagos in September 2021.

She maintained that her husband, who is also known as Adekaz, and her ex-husband, were never friends.

Clarification

Ms Afolabi-Brown, who anchors a popular talk show known as 'Your View', on Wednesday discussed the actress' new marriage on her show.

During the show, she announced that the actress tried calling in on the show but the poor network signals made it impossible for her to do so.

Mrs Aigbe would later reportedly send a text message to the talk show host which was read live.

"I just want to clear the impression, Adekaz isn't Lanre Gentry's friend," the actress' text message read.

After the many controversies that trailed the wedding announcement, this is the first time Mrs Aigbe would be speaking about her controversial marriage.

Pictures don't lie

Nonetheless, her fans and alike are not convinced.

Mr Gentry posted a throwback photo of himself, Mrs Aigbe, Mr Kazim and his wife on Instagram. It insinuated that they must have been family friends.

Mr Gentry's caption read, "At last I thank God the truth is out this is just one out of many to God be the glory. I don't need anyone's comment, please."

Since her messy divorce, this is the first time the actress, who has been romantically linked with several men in the past, would publicly flaunt a man.

It also seems Mrs Aigbe's decision to make their relationship public appears ill-timed as she is being chastised by some critics for "marrying a married man".

A 'husband-snatching' allegation is trailing the Edo-State-born actress and film producer on social media.

While Mr Kazim is yet to issue a statement addressing the allegations, his first wife made cryptic posts on Instagram on Monday.

First wife

While this is Mrs Aigbe's third shot at marriage, it is Mr Kazim's second marriage.

Mr Kazim is a father-of-four while his first wife, Funsho, who lives in Minnesota, U.S., is a notable fashion designer and owner of Asiwaju Couture.

On the other hand, inundated by the goodwill and empathy from Nigerians, Ms Kazim made a cryptic post that suggested that all was not well between her and her husband.

It read, "Losing someone who doesn't respect or appreciate you is again, not a loss. Thank you all".