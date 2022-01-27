Malawi: Chakwera Appoints Cabinet

27 January 2022
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Mcdonald Chiwayula

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera in the exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 94 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi has made the following initial ministerial appointments with effect from Wednesday, 26th January 2022.

1. Lobin Lowe, M.P., Minister of Agriculture.

2. Dr Michael Bizwick Usi, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife.

3. Patricia Annie Kaliati, Minister of Gender,

Community Development and Social Welfare.

4. Titus Mvalo, Minister of Justice.

5. Agnes Nyalonje, Minister of Education.

6. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, M.P., Minister of Health.

7. Jacob Hara, M.P., Minister of Transport

and Public Works.

8. Prof. Blessings Darlo Chinsinga, Minister of

Local Government.

9. Vera Kamtukule, Minister of Labour.

10. Abida Sidik Mia, M.P., Minister of Water

and Sanitation.

11. Mark Katsonga Phiri, M.P., Minister of

Trade and Industry.

12. Samuel Kawale, M.P., Minister of Lands.

The statement signed by Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, further says the rest of Dr Chakwera's appointees to Cabinet will be made soon owing to the President's simultaneous preoccupation with a national emergency induced by Cyclone Ana.

