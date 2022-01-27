Malawi: Govt Declares State of Disaster Over Districts Affected By Floods

27 January 2022
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Mcdonald Chiwayula

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, in accordance with powers, conferred upon him by Section 32 (1) of the Disaster Preparedness and Relief Act (1991) has declared all the districts that have been affected by floods in the southern part of Malawi Disaster Areas, the Office of the President and Cabinet announces in a statement.

The statement says the declaration follows the disastrous effects of Tropical Cyclone Ana.

"This is with effect from 26th January 2022 as per the attached declaration given by his hand at State House, Lilongwe," reads the statement in part.

