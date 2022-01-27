Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Jonathan's Cousin in Bayelsa

Unknown gunmen have abducted Jephthah Robert, a cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The abduction, it was gathered, occurred at about 9:30 pm on Monday.

Though details of the abduction were sketchy, yesterday, it was learned that the gunmen stormed his residence around Dimrose Road, in Yenagoa, laid ambush and waylaid him as he was returning home around 9:30 pm before whisking him away.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.

The news of the abduction of Jonathan's cousin filtered in barely 24 hours after the state Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Otokito, was freed by his abductors.

Teacher, 4 others kidnapped in Yobe-- Police

In a related development, the Police Command in Yobe, yesterday, confirmed the abduction of Babagana Kachalla, an Assistant Headmaster, Central Primary School, Buni Yadi, and four others by gunmen in Madiya Village, Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

The command's spokesman, Dungus Abdulkarim, in a statement in Damaturu, listed the other abductees as Abubakar Barma, Haruna Barma, Modu Bukar and Hajiya Gana.

He said the incident, which occurred at about 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday was reported to the divisional police station in the area by one Mala Boyema at about 10:37 a.m.

The spokesman said Boyema luckily escaped the abduction carried out by heavily armed insurgents when he ran into their roadblock in Madiya.

He, however, said Gana was later released by the insurgents.

Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers in Delta

Meanwhile, three suspected kidnappers were arrested by police operatives at Agbarho community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Confirming the arrests in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe, said: "On the 22/01/2022 a kidnapped victim (name withheld) of Uvwiana Road, Agbarha reported that he was kidnapped along Esiso Street Agbarho.

"The victim further stated that in the process of transferring him to another vehicle, he escaped from his abductors.

"Consequently, on the 23/01/2022 at about 0930hrs, the victim spotted one of the hoodlums and he immediately alerted the DPO, Agbarho Division, Samuel Ogwa, who swiftly mobilised and led Police operatives to the area where the suspect, named Godstime Rufus, 22, of Esiso Street, Agbarho was arrested.

"Upon further interrogation and investigation, the suspect led operatives to their hideout where two other suspects, namely, Stanley Efeme, 21, NEPA Line and Davidson Esiso, 35, of 25, Osah Street, Agbarho were arrested and they were all identified by the victim. Investigation is ongoing."