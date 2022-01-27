Nigeria: Hanifa - Another Girl Murdered in Kano - - Ganduje

Barely days after news of the gruesome killing of Hanifa Abubakar spread like a wildfire, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, yesterday, confirmed the killing of another teenage girl, Zuwaira Gambo, in the state.

Ganduje revealed this when he received the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Mr Tony Ojukwu, represented by the Federal Commissioner of the commission, Abubakar Muhammad (General), on a condolence visit to the governor over the death of little Hanifa.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said security agents had already trailed and arrested the culprit, who murdered Zuwaira.

According to him, "There is another case of one Zuwaira Gambo, 12 years old, who was also murdered. We got the culprit as security agents trailed him and arrested him.

"The case is also going hand in hand with that of Hanifa. And we are committed to seeing that justice is done."

The governor applauded the commission for identifying with the state, saying: "We are glad for your special concern over the sad incident. As we remain in synergy with you over this tragedy we shall follow it up to its logical conclusion."

It's a barbaric act, says NHRC

Earlier, the NHRC Executive Secretary, Ojukwu, represented by the Federal Commissioner of the Commission, Abubakar Muhammad (General), condemned the gruesome murder of little Hanifa Abubakar, describing the act as barbaric.

He equally commended the governor over his quick response to the gruesome murder of Hanifa Abubakar Abba, a five-year-old pupil, who was kidnapped and killed by her teacher.