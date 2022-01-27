Kenya: Armyworm Infestation Wrecks Havoc on Machakos Farms

Machakos — Farmers of different villages in Mwala, Machakos are watching with horror as their maize turn from green to brown due to the invasion by the fall armyworm.

The fall armyworm has preyed on thousands of acres of crops leaving farmers to suffer major crop loss.

Most of the farmers who spoke to Capital FM News stated that at times, the attack happens so fast, at times in less than 48 hours.

Muema Mutuku a farmer at Kakungu village explained that this year's invasion is unprecedented as the worm is destroying maize, lawns, grass and other pasture." This fall worm has completely defoliated my maize and other crops within days."

Despite their efforts to spray the worm with pesticides, the farmers say they are still thriving in large masses of land.

The fall armyworm has spread across entire Masii sub-location leaving visible effects on leaves, sometimes reducing them to a lace work skeleton.

"We have tried to reach Machakos agriculture officers in vain. We are told if we don't get the best pesticide these worms will multiply in days and thus render us with no harvest," said Nthenya Mulwa who is a farmer.

Nthenya pointed out that her only hope was to get a bumper harvest but now it seems this is a dream shattered.

Mwala is one of the subcounties in Machakos County that received less rain last year with most farmers predicting hard drought as a result of this infestation.

The farmers are now calling on the government through the Ministry of agriculture to help them fight this worm

The Fall armyworm is a migratory pest that occurs in large numbers and its caterpillars cause severe damage to more than 80 plant species especially cereals, according to the Food Agricultural Organization (FAO).

They are green, brown or black in color depending on development stage with those that have infested crops in Mwala being the green ones.

Agriculture communication expert Evelyne Ogutu stated that the infestation results to economic loss which impacts negatively on national food security and income.

"So far in Kenya, the pest has only been noted on maize. An Attack on maize can result in 100 percent crop loss if no control is taken," she said.