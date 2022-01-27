Kenya: Ruto in Kiambu, Kalonzo in Kitui as Odinga Receives ANC Defectors

27 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto will on Thursday tour Kiambu as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga receives Amani National Congress (ANC) defectors to his political outfit.

Ruto will popularize his bid in Gichagi, Uthiru, at around 10am and then proceed to Kinoo where he is expected to commission the Kinoo shopping center as well as the Mama Ngina and HGM Schools.

In the afternoon, the Deputy President will popularize his bid in Zambezi, Kikuyu and then proceed to Kiambaa and finally make a stop-over at the Muguga Market.

He will culminate his one-day tour in Kiambu in Limuru area where he is expected to do several stop overs at Kabuku and Ngecha and briefly proceed to Kabete.

Odinga on his end will receive defectors from Mudavadi's political party majorly from Kakamega county.

One Kenya Alliance Leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Gideon Moi (KANU) will be in the Ukambani region for a series of rallies in Kabati, Kitui County.

NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua and businessman cum politician Jimi Wanjigi are also expected to attend the rally.

