Kenya: Kisumu Assembly Staff Given 10 Days to Mobilize New Voters

Kisumu — Kisumu County Assembly Speaker Elisha Oraro has given staff members at the county legislature a ten-day break from duty to mobilize eligible residents yet to be listed on the voters' roll to register.

Oraro granted the staff members leave on Thursday just days after Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o allowed county employees a two-week break to mobilize new voters.

The move by the local government follows a subdued turnout by eligible voters, a trend that has been reported across the country although on a varying scale.

More to follow...