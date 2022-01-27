Kenya: Renowned Football Fan Isaac Juma Killed By Assailants in Mumias

Kisumu — Renowned Kenya football fan Isaac Juma was murdered on Wednesday after unknown assailants raided his home in Mumias West, Kakamega.

Locals within his neighborhood said the deceased had complained that some unnamed individuals had wanted to grab his land for some time.

Kakamega County Police Commander Hassan Barua said the matter was under probe.

"The matter has been seized by detectives," he said.

Juma had settled in Nakuru but is reported to have recently relocated to Mumias ostensibly to guard his piece of land from the grabbers.

His body which had deep cuts on the head and neck was moved to the morgue awaiting a post-mortem examination.