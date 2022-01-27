Nigeria: Blowing Nigeria's Problem Out of Proportion Will Not Augur Well for Country - Kumuyi Warns

The founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC), Pastor William Kumuyi, yesterday, cautioned against any attempt by a group of persons or individuals to cause the disintegration of the country.

Kumuyi, who is in Ibadan for a six-day crusade (beginning from January 27-30) tagged: "Ibadan Global Crusade," said God had a divine purpose for making Nigeria a nation some 100 years ago, adding that no mortal could alter God's plan for the individuals within the nation.

He said: I think sometimes we magnify our problems and we minimize our hope. For anybody to say even if God were to come to Nigeria that person doesn't think there will be any change, I think that is going too far. It's making us hopeless and makes a mountain out of a molehill. We should still have hope in God, and we should know that Nigerians are not in total despair."

"The same Nigerians are doing well in the US, in Europe and other places. It's not like we do not have people that have the foresight, the intelligence, the education, the experience and everything that can turn things around. Ours is to hopefully and positively look for such people and can join hands together and build our nation and I believe that there will be light at the end of the tunnel."

"My message will be that we need to understand that our destiny is in our hand. For example we know about Sodom and Gomorrah and the lord said Abraham i planned doing something but I can't do it without letting you know. "

"Abraham was a man of authority not only in his family or community but God gave him authority to even affect or influence the condition of Sodom and Gomorrah. So he said God hold on, I hear what you're talking but if you find this number of right people, would you spare them, how about forty, how about twenty or ten."

"The Lord did not stop him but he stopped at ten but couldn't find ten people. Again you see the authority that he carried. Jonah came to Nineveh and said as for Nineveh, this is what will happen because they were evil and wicked exceedingly."

"He didn't use his authority as a prophet to stop that but then the authority pass to the hand of the king and the king then commanded the whole of Nineveh and said let's repent, let's get it done and again because of that intervention of the king, they were not destroyed."

"When we hear of what is happening, those are facts like what's happening in Sodom and Gomorrah, Fact. What happened Nineveh, those are fact; but then, there are men that will take the horn of the altar and say God since you've given us an opportunity, He said as for my creation, command me, the demand of me what you want me to do and he will do it. I think it depends on how will recognize our authority and our place in the nation and many nations."

While speaking ahead of the 2023 elections in the country and the array of leaders to watch out for, the man of God said: "I think we should pray that God will give us the best and give us leaders that will turn around the nation for the better but then like a farmer has good land, he has good seed and keep praying that God will give him a bountiful harvest but he doesn't cultivate nor plant nor reap nor do anything."

The nation will go hungry and he will remain poor. We pray we also act. God has told us faith without corresponding action is dead. So we pray for good leadership, for the best leadership but then we must use our hand and vote for the people that God leads us to vote for that will turn the situation of the country around. We pray, We also act," he said.