Tanzania: TCB Opens First Banking Outlet in Katavi

TANZANIA Commercial Bank (TCB) has opened its new branch in Mpanda district, which is the lender's first banking outlet in Kataviregion, as it seeks to better serve its customers and the general public at large.

The event to officially launch the mini branch on Monday was graced by Katavi Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Mwanamvua Mrindoko who commended the bank for the decision to invest in the region.

RC Mrindoko said the investment would greatly boost the economic and financial fortunes of Katavi residents.

According to her, TCB's decision to venture in the region was timely, since the proximity of its reliable banking services was long overdue and greatly needed across the board.

She said the new branch will help increase the number of bank account holders in Katavi, which is a key aspect for boosting universal financial services and supporting productive activities.

"Katavi is a rich region that is endowed with abundant natural resources therefore readily availability of banking services is important for its growth and development," Ms Mrindoko pointed out.

She added that as a fast growing region, it has abundant business opportunities that create demand for TCB financial services.

"The launch of the TCB branch in Mpanda means that banking services will now be more accessible, offering our people the opportunity to boost their economic status," the RC noted.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive of TCB, MrSabasabaMoshingi, said the lender has one of the widest branch networks in the country that comprises 47 fully fledged branches and 35 mini-branches, including the Mpanda outlet.

The extensive TCB branch network, he explained, is supported by over 3,800 agents and 84 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) owned by TCB and the 250 that belong to the UmojaSwitch.

Mr Moshingi said the focus of TCB investments, including the Mpanda mini-branch, was to increase the outreach of the bank in its endeavour to extend banking services to the remotest part of the country in support of the national financial inclusion agenda.

According to him, the opening of the Mpanda outlet took into account the economic potential and commercial opportunities in the region.