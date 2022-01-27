Tanzania: UK Billionaire Flew Balloon on Top of Mountain Kilimanjaro

26 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania's rich tourist attractions continue to lure the world's famous people to visit the country and this time it was the British Billionaire, Richard Branson.

Through his IG post, the billionaire revealed he flew over Mount Kilimanjaro on a Hot Air Balloon recently.

"I love a balloon adventure-this one went on an adventure of a lifetime. Flying over [Mt] Kilimanjaro and images are just breaking," the billionaire posted on his IG account with 4.6 million followers and @virginballoonflights

Immediately after posting the image of a balloon on top of the highest mountain in Africa, @virginballoonflights commented on Branson's post describing the event as : "... a once in a lifetime opportunity that was fully embraced by David the pilot. Incredible photo too!"

Located in Tanzania, Mount Kilimanjaro is the African continent's highest peak at 5,895 meters (19,340 feet).

The majestic mountain is a snow-capped volcano.

