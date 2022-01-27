Tanzania Receives Additional 800,000 Sinopharm Vaccine Doses From China

26 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania has received 800,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses donated by the Government of People's Republic of China.

The doses are enough to vaccinate a total of 400,000 people.

This brings the total number of vaccines received in the country to 8.821million including Sinopharm, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer that will vaccinate 5,082, 380 Tanzanians.

Speaking shortly after receiving the consignment at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, Tanzania's Minister for Health, Ummy Mwalimu expressed her appreciation to the Chinese government for the timely support.

"I thank the government of China... in the first batch, we received a total of 500,000 doses that were used to vaccinate 250,000 people ," said Ms Ummy.

As of 25th January, this year, Minister Ummy said, a total of 1,922,019 people (equivalent to 3.33 per cent of Tanzania's population) were already fully vaccinated.

She added that until January 23, 2022, a total of 33,000 people have been diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus and 781 people lost their lives.

