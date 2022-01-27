Tanzania: Zanzibar, Germany Renews Bilateral Ties

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR and Germany renewed their bilateral cooperation on Wednesday after a decade of detachment, with both parties making firm commitments to the new engagement.

President Hussein Mwinyi, speaking at the State House-hosted ceremony, said: "We are here to tell the world that Germany and Zanzibar have officially renewed our development cooperation."

Unguja and Berlin had enjoyed close relationship for long time prior to Germany's decision to halt the collaboration in 2015 in disagreement with the political situation in the islands then.

Dr Mwinyi described the reengagement with Germany as a positive move that will accelerate social and economic development in the isles, appreciating the European economic giant as a key development stakeholder in Zanzibar.

He said Germany has a long history of supporting social and economic development projects in Zanzibar since 1965, when the two countries started their cooperation.

He cited various projects, including Kikwajuni residential houses--famously known as German houses; Bambi development houses; and development of Stone Town as the visible outcomes of Unguja-Berlin cooperation.

President Mwinyi said the renewed partnership is practical, hinting that already Germany has expressed keenness to assist in social services--especially water, health and sports--besides support to the blues economy.

The European nation is ready to support Zanzibar in its ambitious universal health insurance programme whose special arrangement is underway, said the isles leader.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania External Relations Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Germany will assist in the first steps towards reform of the health system and introduction of universal health insurance through the global programme "BACKUP health" under GIZ execution.

The first workshop is scheduled for Zanzibar next month to compile a roadmap and plan the next steps.

President Mwinyi further informed that Zanzibar will immensely benefit in the water sector, thanks to the German generosity.

Already Germany has made a commitment of 660,000 Euros (about 1.7bn/-) for feasibility and environmental studies to prepare a new financial cooperation project focusing on water security. The study will develop measures for sustainable and inclusive provision of water against the challenges of climate change.

Speaking at the event, German Ambassador to Tanzania Regine Hess said her country has great trust on Dr Mwinyi led government of national unity, which has enabled Zanzibar to remain calm and peaceful.

She pledged thorough execution of all the promised development projects, saying Germany will always support the revolutionary government's development initiatives.

President's Office, Finance and Planning and German Embassy had co-orgainised a two-day joint workshop that preceded on Wednesday's cooperation launch.

Under the auspices of German development cooperation agencies--KfW and GIZ--seminar discussed aspects of development cooperation and paved way for smooth project implementation.