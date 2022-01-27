Uganda: Colonel Nakalema Speaks Out on Her Departure From State House Anti-Corruption Unit

Col Edith Nakalema has said the appointment of her superior Brig. Gen. Henry Isoke as the new head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit confirms the pivotal role that the unit continues to play in the fight against corruption.

President Museveni yesterday appointed Isoke as the new head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to replace Nakalema.

In her departing message, Nakalema thanked the president and commander in chief for the opportunity he gave her to establish and lead the Unit for the last three years.

"It's been an honour and an enriching experience to serve my beloved country in that capacity. I wish Afande Isoke the very best," she said, adding that the unit is made up of a team of committed patriots who will give him all the support he need.

She thanked the media fraternity for being a dependable partner in exposing the corrupt and evangelising their efforts in the war against corruption.

"I also thank the citizens for supporting our collective fight to eliminate the corrupt. Please keep it up. I am equally excited about my nomination by H.E The President to join the pioneer participants of National Defense College, Uganda (NDC-U). It's the topmost course of one's military career," she said.

She said she is confident that this will prepare her to serve the country even better.

Isoke has previously been the head of the counter intelligence unit at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), the intelligence army of the UPDF.