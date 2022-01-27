Tanzania Opens Crop Storage Facilities in Lubumbashi, Juba

26 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The first batch of Tanzania's crop consignment has been delivered at the newly constructed storage facilities in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Juba, South Sudan respectively.

The crop storage facilities in the two countries have been officially opened and will be used by both the Tanzanian Government and the Private Sector, Minister for Agriculture, Hussein Bashe revealed on Wednesday.

Mr Bashe said through his Twitter handle @HusseinBashe inviting the private sector to seize the golden opportunity.

"We have opened centers for selling our crops in Lubumbashi DRC and Juba, South Sudan. The first batch of the consignment has arrived.

"The storage facilities will be used by the government and private sector," Mr Bashe tweeted.

The Minister added that his ministry will continue opening centres for selling produce in countries believed to be a reliable market for Tanzanian produce.

