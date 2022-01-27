Tanzania: Dr Nchemba Appreciates Airtel Tanzania's Contribution to Government Coffers

FINANCE and Planning Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has commended Airtel Tanzania for paying to the government over 122bn/- in dividends and taxes in the past two years.

Dr Nchemba issued the appreciation here when he met the outgoing and incoming Company's Executive Directors, George Mathen and Dinesh Balsingh respectively.

The two visited the minister at his office in the capital city Dodoma.

"The money has enabled the government to implement social projects that have been a catalyst for citizens' development and changing their lives as directed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan; that the Finance and Planning Ministry should ensure the funds are directed to Tanzanians' development," Dr Nchemba stated.

He also hailed the company for continuing improving its services, a move that enabled it to be rated at second position from the third it was holding in the telecommunication industry.

The minister also encouraged Airtel Tanzania and other telecommunication companies to air their views for improving government's budget, particularly this time when a taskforce to have a look at tax issues continues to collect views from citizens and other stakeholders.

Earlier, when briefing the minister, Mr Mathen said during his tenure of leading the company for two years he successful enabled the company to pay dividends and other payments to the government amounting to 122bn/-.

Speaking at the meeting, Airtel Communication Manager, Ms Beatrice Singano, praised the government for putting in place a conducive environment for investment and trade in the country, a situation that has enabled the company to provide dividend to its shareholders, including the government.

She acknowledged big success in government's efforts to construct education infrastructures; including classrooms and that Airtel Tanzania would continue supporting such efforts.