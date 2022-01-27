Tanzania: Principle Judge Pushes for Accountable Judiciary

THE Principle Judge of the High Court, Mustapher Siyani has asked judges and magistrates to improve accountability in order to further build trust from the public.

Speaking at the launch of Chemba District Court in Dodoma on Tuesday, Judge Siyani said accountability and ethics would encourage members of the community to use the courts in solving their disputes instead of taking law into their hands.

Speaking at the launching event, the Principal Judge expressed his dismay over recent killings that have been occurring in the communities with the recent one occurring at Zanka village in Bahi District, Dodoma region where five people from one family were killed, saying that it was not proper to take people's lives, urging the community to use the courts to resolve family conflicts instead of killings.

"It is a shame for people to kill others instead of going to legal organs including the judiciary to seek for justice whenever misunderstandings occur in their communities," he said adding that judges and magistrates were equally bound to listening to disputes occurring in communities and advise them to move to the corridors of justice.

Regarding the newly launched Chemba District Court, the Principle Judge said the judiciary was implementing its five-year strategic plan (2021-2025) which among other things, focuses on improving infrastructures.

He said the major objectives were to make sure that there was timely dispensation of justice throughout the country.

At the event, Judge-in-charge of the Dodoma Zone of the High Court of Tanzania, Gerson Mdemu said the new district court would offer judicial services to over 235 people and 26 wards in the district.

He added that all the courts countrywide were providing services via ICTs and that Chemba District Court would equally provide similar services, adding that this was an era of the government of industrial revolution and this was the time of a journey towards e-judiciary.

The newly launched district court comes as good news to residents in Chemba District who previously used to walk up to over 40 kilometres to seek for justice at the neighbouring district of Kondoa, according to Chemba District Commissioner (DC), Simon Chacha.

"Initially, some people were not going to seek for justice because of long distance and time spent to travel to the neighbouring Kondoa district, therefore, the opening of Chemba district court comes as a reprieve in justice dispensation," said the DC as he thanked the government and the judiciary for bringing services closer to people.

Earlier when presenting the report on the project High Court Administrator for Dodoma Zone, Maria Itala said the new building was constructed at 797.7m/- by the contractor Molad Tanzania Limited under the consultancy of Ardhi University.

"Dodoma Region had five different projects for the construction of judicial infrastructure which include the judiciary square, Integrated Justice Centre (IJC), two buildings of District Courts in Bahi and Chemba as well as Kibaigwa Primary Court.