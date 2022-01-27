Uganda Law Society Wants State House Anti Corruption Unit Disbanded

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has called for the disbandment of the State House Anticorruption Unit saying its functions cannot be properly and lawfully executed by Inspector General of Government (IGG) that is duly mandated to do so under the Constitution.

The call was made during the launch of the 20th ULS Rule of Law Quarterly Report of 2021 at Mestil hotel in Nsambya Kampala district.

The acting Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Muruuli Mukasa said that corruption is rampant imploring every Ugandan more so religious leaders to intervene.

"It is giving extra support in the fight against corruption. The issue is, are you doing anything to advance the course of anti-corruption or do you want to weaken it? What are your intentions for such a proposal of [disbanding the state House Anticorruption Unit]?"he queried.

However, Pheona Wall, the ULS president insisted that there is no need for too many anti corruption agencies because some of them are causing confusion hence affecting the spirit of fighting graft in the country.

"We don't think that in dealing with corruption, we need so many agencies that might end up conflicting with each other because the line of reporting is different .The IGG is supposed to report differently, but there is sometimes confusion," she said.

The report also noted failure to account in public offices, calling for the office of the IGG to be equipped and trusted to fight corruption.

Politicians were asked to support interfering in the IGG's work because this has completely compromised the power and the strength of some of these organs that are established by the Constitution to work.

