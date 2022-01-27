Zimbabwe: Zimra Offices Catch Fire

27 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

There was pandemonium at a building housing the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) offices in the Harare central business district after some of the offices caught fire.

When The Herald arrived at the scene, the building had been evacuated and the employees were milling outside the building.

Some employees who spoke to The Herald but refused to be named said the fire started on the seventh floor and swift reaction by the guards stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the building.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.

"We do not know what exactly transpired. We are still shocked about where the fire came from. We are even afraid to go back and work in our offices because no one knows at the moment the exact cause of the fire", one of the employees.

The amount of damage to the property is not yet known.

