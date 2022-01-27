Namibia: Okakarara Burial for Kaura

Former opposition leader Katuutire Kaura, who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Sunday at the age of 81, will be buried at Ongombombonde in the Okakarara area next week Saturday.

This is according to highly placed family sources.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the former DTA president, with the National Unity Democratic Organisation (NUDO) describing the late Kaura as an encyclopaedia of note, a political giant and a linguist of the English language.

"Kaura was a leader of note, who always strived to empower those around him, who always spoke with such respect to old and young alike - and at times, although being angry, could control his emotions at all times," said Nudo parliamentarian Josef Kauandenge.

"We remember a traditionalist of note, a man who could easily trace one's background - be it maternal or paternal - to his or her great grandfather family tree," he added.

According to Kauandenge, Kaura played a pivotal role in the ongoing genocide issue alongside the departed Paramount Chief Kuaima Riruako, Mburumba Kerina and Kaomo Kuiri Kahorongo under the Hosea Kutako Foundation in the early 1990s.

"I, myself, remain a product of his tutelage, marvelling about his command of the queen's language in various meetings under the then DTA," he said.

"We owe him a debt of gratitude for all he had done for motherland Namibia; regrettably, we did not tell him this truth while alive."

Born at Ombujondjupa in the Otjozondjupa region on 3 February 1941, Kaura became president of then DTA in 1998, replacing the exiled Mishake Muyongo - a position he held until 2013 when he lost to McHenry Venaani at DTA's hotly contested intraparty congress.

Kaura later joined the ruling Swapo party and served as special advisor to the Kunene governor Marius Sheya.