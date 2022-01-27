Africa: We Should Not Allow Those Novices Disturb Our Peace, Says Museveni on Coups in Africa

A military parade in Conakry on September 6, 2021, the day after a military coup in the country.

President Museveni has said African leaders ought to come together and find a lasting solution to the current wave of coups in several countries.

"I would like to invite African leaders to sit down and exchange views on how to build strength in Africa. We(in Uganda have some experience but what is happening now is going to take us back. Civilian leaders have failed to build strength through strong armies," Museveni said.

The president was on Wednesday afternoon speaking at the Liberation day celebrations at Kololo Independence grounds on the backdrop of a coup against Burkina Faso President Roch Kaboré by soldiers earlier this week.

The tough talking Museveni said all these problems started with the attack on Libya by the West in 2011 by the US and its allies under the NATO.

He said the attack that saw the overthrown of Libyan strongman and leader, Col Muammar Gaddafi led to the emergency of several armed groups in the Sahel region and the surrounding areas and that these have caused havoc.

"The problems happening in more parts of Africa today started with the attack on Libya by people(the West) who could not listen to Africa. All terrorist groups who were in Libya are now spread up in the whole of Sahel," he said.

"Those soldiers(coup leaders) are not accountable to anybody. Nobody elects them. How can they do a good job for people?"

Museveni insisted that the current problem of coups facing African governments, especially in the Western part of the continent can be dealt with when leaders come together to find lasting solutions.

"Here we have built some strength. we have 6000 soldiers in Somalia and have done some work there . Africa should not allow those novices to disturb our peace and agenda We shall get in touch with West African leaders to hamonise our thinking."

The Monday coup in Burkina Faso is the fourth in West Africa in the last 17 months with two military takeovers in Mali and a failed attempt in Niger.