Rwanda/Uganda: Rayon Sport Complete Signing of Musa Esenu

Rwanda Premier League club Rayon Sport has completed the signing of BUL Bidco FC forward Musa Esenu on an undisclosed fee.

Esenu travelled to Kigali on Tuesday evening to complete a medical and final details of his contract and was unveiled by the club on Wednesday morning.

The forward has signed a two-year contract with the Gikundiro until 2024, with an option for a further year and he hopes to write his own bit of history in Rwanda.

"I feel so privileged and humbled to get the chance to join such a club. I am so happy to be here," Esenu said during his unveiling.

"I know I have to work with the coach, get to know my fellow players and I promise to give my level best every day to make sure that I help the club fight for and wins trophies."

"It is another task for me, I am going to work so hard to make sure that I bring good moments to the fans who am sure will be giving us their best support," he added.

Esenu has spent two and a half years at BUL FC, and leaves with six months to play on his one-year contract extension that he signed in August last year.

The former Tooro United, KCCA FC and Vipers SC has been enjoying a fine season with BUL, scoring eight goals in 15 times inspiring the club into fourth place on the 16-team log with 26 points from 15 matches.

Rayon Sport who are managed by Lomami Marcel sit fifth on the Rwanda premier league table with 23points just six points below table leaders Kiyovu on 29 points.

Esenu could make a quick-fire debut for Rayon Sport when they host Gasogi United FC on Thursday at the Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali.