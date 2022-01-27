Namibia: Public Talk Focusing On Child Protection to Be Hosted By Scientific Society

27 January 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibia Scientific Society will be hosting a public talk on child protection by Flip Brink on 1 February at 19:00.

The Society said that Flip Brink is a retired state advocate who has decided to devote his time to the prevention of child abuse, including but not limited to human trafficking.

Brink gives presentations to parents, grandparents, teachers and any other interested persons about the various faces and appearances of child abuse, the tactics used by abusers, the vulnerability of children in specific age groups and many other related aspects.

"Most important is the advice he gives for prevention and early intervention and he believes our future is as safe as our children and will do as much as he can to promote safe parenting," they added.

He is currently working on a programme called Restorative Parenting where he aims at helping children who have been abused or trafficked and their parents and guardians to deal with the situation correctly and to get out of it with minimum damage.

Brink has served as a state advocate for 25 years, because of his personal background he dedicated most of his career to child protection and has received specialized training in the legal, emotional, practical and psychological aspects, therefore. In Namibia's legal circles, he is known as the Child Witness expert, as he has been Head of the Child Witness training programme for many years.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X