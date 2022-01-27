Zimbabwe: OK Till Operator, Boyfriend, Guards in $90 000 Grocery Theft

An OK Zimbabwe Chinhoyi branch till operator, her boyfriend, and two security guards have appeared in court following their arrest for allegedly stealing groceries worth $ZW$89 879,76.

The quartet of Nadine Murangwani (23) and her lover, Admire Mondo (30), Securico (Private) Limited guards Linoti Mutori (43) and Tendai Mburuma (36) are facing theft charges, as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Chinhoyi Magistrate Tamari Chibindi Wednesday admitted the four to bail and remanded the matter to February 23, 2022.

The complainant is OK Chinhoyi represented by Travolta Sande, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) operator.

The state case, led by Clever Nyapfani, is that on January 22 this year at around 11:30 am and at an OK Chinhoyi branch, Murangwani was spotted writing on a piece of paper which she handed to one of the guards, Mutori, who in turn passed it on to Mondo, who is the till operator's boyfriend.

Mondo then proceeded to load grocery items onto a shopping trolley before going to his girlfriend's till at the liquor section.

The court heard that Murangwani processed half of the items in the trolley and gave her lover and Mutori some plastic bags which were not paid for.

Mondo, with Mutori's help, pushed the trolley laden with the groceries past the exit after Mburuma checked and certified the fake receipt.

As Mondo and Mutori were outside the shop, the complainant pounced and apprehended the former with the help of a workmate.

Sensing danger following Mondo's citizens' arrest, Mutori dumped the trolley and hurried inside the store, instead of assisting in effecting the arrest of Mondo.

The receipt was checked and it was discovered it was inscribed "SAVED TRANSACTION" which means goods totalling $47 354,61 were not paid for.

Another trolley with goods worth $42 525, 15 was discovered to have earlier been processed by the accused till operator.

The value of stolen goods was $89 879, 76 and everything was recovered.